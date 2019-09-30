WATCH: Barcelona youngster earns Lionel Messi comparisons after stunning solo goal

Barcelona unearthed a gem a little less than two decades ago when they signed Lionel Messi from Newell Old Boys or their academy. Since then, the Blaugrana have been in the search of the next Messi to come through their ranks. They might have finally found one in Alex Collado, or at least his goal suggests so.

FC Barcelona B star Alex Collado has earned comparisons to club great Lionel Messi after the youngster netted a Messi-esque goal in a win over Atletic Llevant. The 20-year-old dribbled past several players, starting outside the box before cutting in. He then took a step beyond the goalkeeper and backheeled the ball into the net.

Watch the goal here:

😱 El golàs d'Álex Collado

🔥 El golazo de Collado

📍 Estadi Johan Cruyff pic.twitter.com/Ka0VbR47UK — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 29, 2019

Collado signed for Barcelona from rival side Espanyol back in 2009 and has been playing for the reserve side recently. The attacking midfielder even made his senior debut for the Blaugrana last season, when he came on to replace Ousmane Dembele in a two-nil loss against Celta Vigo.

It is likely that the Spaniard gets a chance in the first team again this season. Manager Ernesto Valverde has been open towards youngsters so far this season, with Ansu Fati and Carles Perez even starting regularly during the early season league matches.