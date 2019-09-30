Barcelona starlet world’s most valuable U-18 player, beats Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

Barcelona have few reasons to be happy regarding their start to the season. The Blaugrana have already lost two league matches while their star player, Lionel Messi, has been on the sidelines more than the pitch. However, one teenager has provided the fans with a ray of hope and is now the most valuable U-18 star in the world.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has been named the most valuable Under 18 football player in the world by Transfermarkt. The 16-year-old forward has beaten the likes of Mason Greenwood, Mohamed Ihattaren, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Fati made his senior debut on August 25, 2019 for Barcelona, before even playing for the reserves. Six days later, he scored his first senior goal in a two-two draw versus Osasuna. The Guinea-Bissau born starlet then scored another in a five-two thrashing of Valencia, before providing an assist as well.

The youngster’s value at the moment, as calculated by Transfermarkt is €25 Million.

Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga comes in second. 16-year-old himself, the youngster made his debut in the season opener against Paris Saint Germain and put in a man of the match performance. He was named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August.

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood also finds himself on the list, albeit only at the 5th position. Greenwood has been handed the role of reserve striker by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose faith he repaid by scoring in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup.