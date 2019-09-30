Real Madrid star could miss El Clasico after reportedly abusing referee

In the La Liga match between local rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid that ended a draw on Saturday, it was Los Blancos‘ captain and star defender Sergio Ramos who grabbed the most headlines after he allegedly abused a referee during the game.

According to Daily Star, Diego Simeone the manager of Atletico Madrid, was left fuming after he apparently overheard the Spaniard insult assistant referee Gonzalez Gonzalez.

The English news agency further claims that the incident was not reported to La Liga officials by Gonzalez, but if Atletico Madrid denounce the action, it seems that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will be forced to investigate.

According to the rules and regulations in the Spanish league, a player can be banned for up to four matches if found guilty of abusing an official.

It hence means that Ramos could miss Real Madrid’s upcoming clash against Barcelona in this season’s first El Clasico, if he is found guilty following an investigation.

In case you did not know, Barcelona are all set to welcome Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on 26th October, for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season.

Prior to that, Los Blancos will face Granada on 5th October, and Real Mallorca on 20th October, in the La Liga.