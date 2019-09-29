Reports: Why Lionel Messi did not celebrate Barcelona’s win against Getafe

According to various sources, the chances of Lionel Messi’s participation in Barcelona’s next few games are very slim, and as a result, he chose not to celebrate their win against Getafe on Saturday.

Don Balon reports that Messi is quite anxious about the club’s current form in both the La Liga and the Champions League. In La Liga, Barcelona are at fourth place after seven rounds of matches (four wins, one draw, two losses). Their two defeats came against Atletic Bilbao and Granada, while the draw came against Osasuna.

This means that the Blaugrana are yet to play some of the most important fixtures this season, including two games each against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. Their situation in the Champions League is equally worse.

Barcelona faced Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund a couple of weeks ago, and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate. This Wednesday, they will face Inter Milan in the same competition and it is a must-win game for Ernesto Valverde’s men.

However, according to Don Balon, Messi’s injury woes have added fuel to the fire in Camp Nou, and it appears that the Argentine legend will not feature in some of the Catalans’ upcoming games – including the one against Inter Milan.

The 32-year-old was hence anxious despite the win against Getafe in the La Liga on Saturday, says the Spanish news agency.