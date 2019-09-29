Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given new signing Eden Hazard a stiff ultimatum, after his flop show continued in Saturday’s La Liga game against Atletico Madrid.

This is according to Don Balon who claims that Zidane was disappointed with Real Madrid after they drew 0-0 against local rivals Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

The Spanish publication claims that the former Chelsea star is badly “out of shape” and that he did not stand out in Real Madrid’s attack department, as much as Zidane had expected him to. The news agency also reports that the Belgian gave the ball away on numerous occasions and that it was one of the biggest reasons why Los Blancos failed to register a win against Diego Simeone and co.

In case you did not know, the 28-year-old joined Real Madrid this July, for a reported transfer fee of €100million. He arrived from the Premier League club with the reputation of being one of the biggest names in their league, and was also one of the top five players in the world, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But right now, it does look like his form has taken a hit, and according to Don Balon, if Zidane’s words are to be taken seriously, Hazard needs to raise the level of his performances or risk getting offloaded next summer.