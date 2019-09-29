Reports: Real Madrid star’s house robbed during derby with wife, daughter still inside

Real Madrid played Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the season’s first big encounter. However, the two sides could not breakdown each other’s defence and ended up settling for a draw. Meanwhile, while the two teams were locked in battle, one star had his house broken into with his wife and daughter still inside.

Real Madrid star Casemiro had his house robbed with wife and daughter still inside, report El Chiringuito TV. The Brazilian midfielder was playing in the Madrid derby across town when the same happened.

🚨ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨 @JLSanchez78: "Han asaltado la casa de Casemiro con su mujer y su hija dentro durante el derbi". #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/vKUGLKnzX8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 28, 2019

Casemiro becomes the latest high-profile footballers to have his house robbed while away playing. The Brazil star joins Alvaro Morata, Zinedine Zidane, Lucas Vazquez, Isco, and many more, in the unfortunate group to have their homes broken into. Neither the club nor the player has commented on the situation at the moment.

Nevertheless, on the pitch, Casemiro was part of a Real Madrid squad that drew against Atletico Madrid in their latest league fixture. The holding midfielder played behind Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos in a 4-3-3 formation and managed to restrict the opposition with ease. However, Los Blancos themselves were limited by their rivals, with both sides eventually playing out a nil-nil draw.

As a result, Real Madrid currently sit atop La Liga with fifteen points from six matches. Following them are Granda, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona. Nonetheless, the quarter can be leapfrogged by Real Sociedad, who could go top again with a win over Sevilla on September 29.