Diego Simeone: The linesman knows what Sergio Ramos said

Diego Simeone was asked about alleged comments made by Sergio Ramos during Saturday’s derby.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone claimed the “linesman knows” what Sergio Ramos said as the Real Madrid captain found himself at the controversy.

Ramos reportedly insulted the linesman during Saturday’s 0-0 El Derbi between rivals Atletico and Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, where no action was taken amid the allegations.

Atletico’s Diego Costa received an eight-game ban for abusing referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the club’s loss to Barcelona last season.

Asked about Ramos’ comments, Simeone told reporters: “What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, but the linesman knows what he said.”

Neither Atletico nor Madrid could find a way through in the Spanish capital, where the points were shared.

The result left Madrid a point clear atop the table after seven games, ahead of neighbours Atletico.

“In the first half we were dominating the game and we couldn’t find any solutions [in finding a goal] at the end,” Simeone said.

“We’re having a hard time in that aspect. In the second half, [Jan] Oblak saved [Karim] Benzema’s header. It was a tight game, with both of us missing what it takes to win the match.”

Karim Benzema nearly snatched the victory for Madrid with his headed effort 15 minutes from time, forcing a great save out of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Oblak added: “We didn’t risk much and neither did they. Neither of us wanted to lose, so I think a draw is the fair result.

“We’ll improve in the next matches.”