La Liga |

Real Madrid fans slam Eden Hazard after star goes missing in Madrid derby

Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid in La Liga, hoping to continue their fine form this season. However, Los Blancos could not break the rigid defence of Los Colcheneros, with both teams settling for a draw. Eden Hazard was once again incognito throughout the match and the fans ripped into him afterwards. 

Real Madrid fans have started to run out of patience with Eden Hazard, as the Belgian star put in another dour performance for his new club. The ex-Chelsea player was kept quiet by Atletico Madrid, who managed to hold their city rivals to a nil-nil draw. The two teams, however, remain in the top four on the league table.

Here are some of the best reactions post-match:

Hazard recently returned from injury but has been put straight back into the Real Madrid first team by Zinedine Zidane. The Belgium international has failed to live up to the high standards set by himself during his stint at Chelsea, leading to many fans losing patience with him.

Nonetheless, Los Blancos are still in a comfortable position in the league, as they sit top with fifteen points. The Spanish giants have, however, played a game more than Real Sociedad, who could return to top with a win over Sevilla on September 29.

Comments