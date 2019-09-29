Real Madrid fans slam Eden Hazard after star goes missing in Madrid derby

Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid in La Liga, hoping to continue their fine form this season. However, Los Blancos could not break the rigid defence of Los Colcheneros, with both teams settling for a draw. Eden Hazard was once again incognito throughout the match and the fans ripped into him afterwards.

Real Madrid fans have started to run out of patience with Eden Hazard, as the Belgian star put in another dour performance for his new club. The ex-Chelsea player was kept quiet by Atletico Madrid, who managed to hold their city rivals to a nil-nil draw. The two teams, however, remain in the top four on the league table.

Here are some of the best reactions post-match:

Marc Andre Ter Stegen has more assists than Eden Hazard this season. Tears 😂 pic.twitter.com/5wprL6dTrp — σlu (@xOluwaseyi) September 28, 2019

The Hazard Madrid thought they bought vs the one they actually got. pic.twitter.com/u4ewIGjT1x — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 28, 2019

For real, what is wrong with Eden Hazard? I know he's waaay better than this. pic.twitter.com/aWZOQVN9oF — Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) September 28, 2019

Neymar FC watching Hazard drop all these 3/10s pic.twitter.com/Hl7KU54bJS — Junior 🇧🇷 (@PSGFanEstNeymar) September 28, 2019

Hazard pulled in the 76th… This Madrid team never look for Eden and when they do pass to him he has a 10 man low block in front of him. They are actually making him look awful. I feel so bad for him, he really shouldn't have left Chelsea 😔 — Mitchell (@CFC_Mitchell) September 28, 2019

Hazard has been painful to watch tonight. Atrocious performance so far. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 28, 2019

Take-ons completed in the first half of the Madrid derby: Kieran Trippier: 2

Eden Hazard: 1 Things have changed. 😅 pic.twitter.com/9OjF0bJdEk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2019

Worshipped and adored at Chelsea, wasted and disrespected at Real Madrid. Hazard made the wrong move. I feel sorry for him pic.twitter.com/cz9gNZTl7v — Officialreromedia (@Officialrerome1) September 28, 2019

What if Hazard wants to pull that stunt at Madrid that he did at Chelsea where he went 356 days before scoring ?? I Trust My Spanish Bernabeu fans to raise the white flags long before it gets to that stage. 😹😹😹 We don’t tolerate frauds in Spain, We Expose them. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) September 28, 2019

You lot swore Hazard would eat up Laliga if he had the chance, that laliga was easy and all that nonsense just to discredit Neymar. He's in the laliga now and he's not even outplaying Oryarzabal. — Underdawg Szn (@_kennee) September 28, 2019

Hazard is getting exposed in La Liga. You love to see it. This is not PL where you can use big bum bum to seduce defenders. We are very focused in Spain. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) September 28, 2019

Hazard recently returned from injury but has been put straight back into the Real Madrid first team by Zinedine Zidane. The Belgium international has failed to live up to the high standards set by himself during his stint at Chelsea, leading to many fans losing patience with him.

Nonetheless, Los Blancos are still in a comfortable position in the league, as they sit top with fifteen points. The Spanish giants have, however, played a game more than Real Sociedad, who could return to top with a win over Sevilla on September 29.