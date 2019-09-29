Ter Stegen makes Barca history with assist

Marc-Andre ter Stegen became the first goalkeeper to provide an assist in LaLiga for Barcelona in the 21st century.

Goalkeepers at Barcelona are frequently consigned to a watching brief, afforded an unobstructed view of one of the world’s all-time great sides.

As the goals fly in at the other end, the keeper is often left to celebrate on his own, unable to claim any direct credit.

But Marc-Andre ter Stegen decided on Saturday that it would be nice to get involved at the sharp end, providing the long-range pass for Luis Suarez’s opener against Getafe.

In doing so, the German became the first Barca keeper to provide an assist in LaLiga in the 21st century.

@mterstegen1 First assist by an FC Barcelona goalkeeper in a @LaLiga match in the 21st century #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/OHWvrbZl82 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2019

Ernesto Valverde’s men went on to win 2-0, moving up to second in the table.

Ter Stegen is involved in a battle with Manuel Neuer for the Germany number-one spot and Saturday’s exploits at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez will have done his cause no harm.