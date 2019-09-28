Neymar was present in Barcelona recently, albeit to appear on trial in a court. The ex-Blaugrana star spent the night out in the city and was pictured with several of his compatriots and ex-teammates as well. However, one such Barcelona star, who was out with Neymar has reportedly earned the wrath of the club.

According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona star Arthur has made the club angry after he chose to spend the night out in the city with compatriot Neymar. The club are reportedly angry at his decision to go out and more so at getting his picture clicked with the ex-Blaugrana star.

The Brazilian midfielder, meanwhile, was also caught partying with Neymar in Paris last season for the latter’s birthday and had to apologize to the club on that occasion. It remains to be seen if the club takes any action on this occasion.

Barcelona did try to sign Neymar this summer, bringing him back to the club he left in the first place to join Paris Saint Germain. The Brazilian forward was also reportedly keen on the move with PSG aware of his preference.

However, the Parisians stood firm, despite the Spanish giants offering players and cash in return, and Neymar was forced to remain at the club. Nevertheless, Barcelona are expected to return for him next summer.