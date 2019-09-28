Joao Felix: Madrid derby is one of the world’s biggest games

Atletico Madrid face city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday and Portugal winger Joao Felix reckons it is one of world football’s biggest games.

Joao Felix, 19, played in a pre-season friendly between the sides in New Jersey – which Atletico won 7-3.

However, Saturday’s LaLiga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano will be the Portugal international’s competitive Madrid derby debut.

“I am very excited to play this game, which is one of the most important in football,” he told LaLiga.

“I have already played during the pre-season, but it wasn’t official. Now, it will be. I want to enjoy the game to the fullest.

“The fans will be very important for us, as they have been in other games. And they will help you more than ever.”

Another player making his debut in the fixture will be England defender Kieran Trippier, and he cannot wait to sample the “electric” Madrid derby atmosphere.

“I’m feeling very excited. It is going to be extra special against Real Madrid,” said the 29-year-old.

“It’s another derby I’m looking forward to playing in. I’ve played in some big derbies before in my career in England but I’m expecting this one to be electric.

“In the games I’ve played in so far this season at our stadium the fans have been incredible so against Real Madrid they are going to be even more vocal. So I’m expecting a lively atmosphere.”

Atletico centre-back Jose Gimenez, 24, revealed the build up to the fixture is intense, and emphasised a clear message of victory at all costs.

“The previous week is different and you know this is not another match. You don’t come to play, but to win. It doesn’t matter the way,” he added

“The only important thing is to win. That’s been our mentality this week. We know there is not another game. It is one of the games of the season.”