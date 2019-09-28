Modric in Real Madrid squad for El Derbi against Atletico

Zinedine Zidane is able to call upon Luka Modric for the first time since September 1 for the clash with Atletico Madrid.

Luka Modric has been included in Real Madrid’s squad for the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Croatia midfielder, who has been struggling with a muscular complaint, has not featured since the 2-2 draw with Villarreal on September 1.

Marcelo is not yet fit enough to take his place in the squad, however, meaning Nacho is likely to line up at left-back, while Isco is still out injured.

There is also no place in the squad for Rodrygo Goes, who scored on his senior debut in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Osasuna.

The 18-year-old will play for the club’s Castilla side on Saturday against Rayo Majadahonda, rather than being involved with the first team at the Wanda Metropolitano.