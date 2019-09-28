Dani Alves urges Neymar to leave PSG for La Liga giants

Neymar Jr. may currently be playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but it is clear that he doesn’t see his future at the club for very long. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in him, and Dani Alves knows where he should go.

Dani Alves knows a bit about playing for both Barcelona and PSG, winning trophies at both clubs before leaving European football altogether to head back to his native Brazil.

Now helping Sao Paulo back to the top, Alves knows Neymar inside out, after playing with the forward in the Brazilian national team as well as at Barca and PSG.

Neymar and Barcelona fail to find an agreement in court

And it is clear that Dani Alves believes that Neymar belongs at one club only – Barcelona.

“Regarding Neymar, I still think his happiness is in Barcelona,” Alves said to Business Insider.

“I believe he’d find happiness in continuing the success he had there a couple of years ago. When you are happy somewhere you try to go back to the place you were happy, and I think that’s what he tried to do.

”I’m sure if in the future he wishes to go back he will be able to.”

Barcelona did try and sign Neymar in the summer transfer window, put the demands put forth by PSG were deemed unacceptable, however come January, the saga could be reignited.