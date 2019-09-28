Ernesto Valverde gives surprising update on Lionel Messi’s possible return date from thigh injury

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had to be taken off at half-time in his first start of the season – a 2-1 La Liga win over Villarreal. And now manager Ernesto Valverde has given an update on his possible return date.

Messi missed the start of the season which saw Barcelona struggle in the league but they seemed to have found a solution to their problems as the Argentine returned to full fitness. However, in his very first start after returning from injury, Messi picked up a strain yet again and had to be substituted at half-time vs Villarreal.

Valverde revealed that he doesn’t know when Messi will be back to full fitness. However, he did add that the injury is not serious.

“I don’t know who long he will be sidelined,” the Barcelona coach said as reported by Spanish publication Sport. “I hope he will be back soon. In principle, he doesn’t have a serious injury, it’s just a small strain.

“We have to wait and see how he is today and next week and in relation to that we will see how everything goes.”

He added: “If he’s there, we have certain strengths, and if he’s not, we lack a player who can destabilise the opposition. But we have the resources to manage different situations. We have done in the past. It’s a setback, but we have to continue.”