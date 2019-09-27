Reports: Real Madrid’s transfer targets for 2020/21 revealed; club eyeing several ‘Galacticos’

Real Madrid spent big this summer to rebuild their squad, after a disastrous 2018/19 campaign. And the investment has borne fruit up until now, with Los Blancos second in the league table. Reports claim that a similar spending spree could be expected next season, with more Galacticos being eyed by the Spanish giants.

As per a report by Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Real Madrid have drawn a huge list of potential signings for the 2020/21 season, as the club gets ready for another big round of investment. The Spanish giants focused on their attack and defence this term, however, the report suggests that an all-round overhaul could be expected next season.

The one position which does not require new players is the goalkeeper. Real Madrid have Thibaut Courtois as their undisputed ‘number one’ at the moment, with Alphonse Areola serving as back-up. While the Frenchman may well return to PSG at the end of the season, his position will be taken up by Andriy Lunin, who is currently on loan at Real Valladolid.

In defence, Los Blancos are eyeing some big signings. The club are prepared to lose a leader in the form of Sergio Ramos and hope to replace him with either Kalidou Koulibaly or Milan Skriniar. The full-back positions, meanwhile, will be filled with the options currently in, or on the books of the club.

For holding midfield, Real are eyeing a big-money move for N’Golo Kante. However, if the Frenchman refuses to leave Chelsea, they will turn their attention to Marc Roca o Espanyol. Fabian Ruiz, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, and Paul Pogba are some of the other names linked.

Finally, in attack, Real Madrid are eyeing someone with the calibre of Jadon Sancho or Mohamed Salah. Kylian Mbappe remains a key target as well.

Meanwhile, several players are expected to depart as well, with Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Brahim Diaz, and more linked with exits.