Barcelona extend Carles Perez’s contract

Carles Perez has broken into the Barcelona team this season and the forward has been rewarded with a new three-year deal.

Barcelona have announced Carles Perez has agreed a new three-year deal.

Perez was in the last year of his contract but has committed his future to Camp Nou through to 2022.

Injuries to fellow attackers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have led to more opportunities for Perez this term.

The 21-year-old has made five LaLiga appearances and scored his first Barcelona goal in the 5-2 rout of Real Betis.

Barcelona, seeking a third consecutive title under Ernesto Valverde, are sixth in the LaLiga table after a 2-1 win over Villarreal last time out.