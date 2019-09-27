Frenkie De Jong reveals which Premier League club he turned down to join Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong left Ajax Amsterdam in the summer transfer window to join Barcelona, and it is fair to say that he is adapting well to life at the Nou Camp.

Sharing a dressing room with the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi is no less than a dream for young Frenkie, and he seems to have had this decision sorted in his head for a long time.

In an interview with El Periodico, De Jong revealed that he was lucky enough to have a lot of options in front of him, and he chose to join Barcelona out of all the clubs interested in signing him.

Frenkie de Jong is presented at Barcelona after completing move from Ajax

“My choice of Barcelona was because they were the club who showed me the most love,” he revealed.

“The first time I heard about Barça? It was in 2018. My agent called me to say: ‘Barcelona has been interested in you, let’s talk to them.’ Listening to something like that makes you proud and flattered.

“If it had not been Barcelona, it is hard for me to say now, but it would have had to have been PSG or Manchester City.

“It is not good to talk about being motivated by money. Money is not my area – it was never a topic of discussion at meetings that I was at. That was my agent’s business.”