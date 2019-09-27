Former Chelsea star Diego Costa set to leave Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa is a name synonymous with goals for Chelsea, and the current Atletico Madrid star could be moving on to his next destination pretty soon.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Costa has offers from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs as well as from Qatar, the latter being the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since joining Atletico Madrid, it has been an up and down time for the Spaniard, with only five goals coming in an Atleti shirt for the formerly proficient striker.

Costa vs Morata – Who is better for Chelsea?

He joined the La Liga giants back in January 2018, and has somewhat struggled to get going under a different setup utilised by club boss Diego Simeone.

Costa made his mark with Chelsea primarily, scoring over 50 goals for the Blues in an impressive stint with the London side.

The Stamford Bridge faithful quickly took to the relentless Costa and made him one of their own, and his goals proved vital for Chelsea in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 Premier League season.

As a result, Costa has two Premier League winners medals to his name, while also lifting the Carabao Cup with the Premier League giants in 2015.

Before that, during his first stint with Atletico, he helped them win La Liga and reach the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final in 2014.