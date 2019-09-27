Reports: La Liga giants make huge offer to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus last summer, and after an instant impact in Serie A, has set his sights on winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the Bianconeri.

However, he might have an offer of a different kind already on the table, should he wish to give it a thought.

And it might even be happening, as Don Balon are reporting that Ronaldo is thinking about rejoining Real Madrid in the role of an ambassador, after spending several successful years there as a player.

In fact, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has already informed Ronaldo, per the report, that he wants him to return in the role of an ambassador, something similar to what Ronaldinho did for Barcelona.

This would of course, come with its own fee for Real Madrid, with the report suggesting that Ronaldo could earn as much as one million euros for accepting the job.

The job itself would involve travelling to several locations around the world and representing the club in the form of an ambassador, and might be something that interests CR7.

That is, however, if he decides to keep his other off-field ventures away for a while. Ronaldo already has his own fashion label and hotel chain among other interests away from the pitch.