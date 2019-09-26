Fans can’t believe Barcelona are fined only €300 for tapping up Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have been handed €300 fine for tapping up Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and fans cannot believe it. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, the club are going to appeal against the ruling as well.

Griezmann had joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window earlier this year as the LaLiga giants activated his release clause of €120 million. However, Atletico claimed that a deal between the their former player and Barcelona was agreed without their permission and hance Spanish Football Federation decided to hand them a fine after investigation, but only of three hundred Euros.

Superb, Barcelona are going to APPEAL the €300 fine they have been given in the Griezmann case! — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) September 26, 2019

Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Spanish Football Federation, following Atletico Madrid’s complaint that they agreed a deal (with Griezmann) without the club’s permission. 300 F*CKING EUROS! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e7kyzO0E4K — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 26, 2019

Barça fined €300 (yes, really, we haven’t missed out any zeros) for starting talks with Antoine Griezmann while he was under contract with Atleti, without notifying them first. No punishment for Griezmann himself. pic.twitter.com/wpo01Fn4zo — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 26, 2019

That’s probably how much Griezmann’s dinner cost last night bruh https://t.co/mDJeFMkRgZ — Andinamali (@Tumi213) September 26, 2019

it was marginally cheaper to tap up Griezmann than to have an emergency appointment at my dentist. https://t.co/7oqQU2uQkC — Andrew Georgeson (@ageorgesonCN) September 26, 2019

Barcelona have been fined only 300 euros (£265) by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for their approach to Antoine Griezmann while he was at La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. For real, that shii isn’t even worth 980k beer money here in Naija😏 ! — Joey™ (@IamChuzak) September 26, 2019

Barca fined 265 quid after an illegal approach for Griezmann 😂😂😂😂 Absolute head loss if you’re on the Atletico Madrid board — Simon Johnson (@SiJohnsonSJUS) September 26, 2019

Barca only getting fined €300 for tampering with Griezmann is laugh out loud funny holy shit — LADS Podcast (@LADS_Podcast) September 26, 2019

Barca fined £265 for tapping up Griezmann is brilliant! #leasonlearnt #wontbedoingthatagain — Tim sims (@simsy1099) September 26, 2019

Griezmann before Barcelona even started negotiations…https://t.co/GdasCulEyL — JKennaugh (@kennaugh_j) September 26, 2019

Spanish Federation stepping in to settle the Barcelona-Griezmann tapping up saga https://t.co/7D0HurttdO — Allez Les Rouges 🔴👑 (@decayingcactus) September 26, 2019

I paid more to fix a quad bike in Ayia Napa than Barcelona paid for tapping up Griezmann 😂😂😂 ridiculous https://t.co/QFIDmxsrKi — Tom Bonnett (@TomBonnett2) September 26, 2019

FCB fined £300 for approaching Griezmann is the dumbest fine ever, either they’re guilty and pay the £70 mil or they’re not so no fine…. surely? — Alan (@alantennant82) September 26, 2019