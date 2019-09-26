La Liga |

Fans can’t believe Barcelona are fined only €300 for tapping up Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have been handed €300 fine for tapping up Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and fans cannot believe it. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, the club are going to appeal against the ruling as well.

Griezmann had joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window earlier this year as the LaLiga giants activated his release clause of €120 million. However, Atletico claimed that a deal between the their former player and Barcelona was agreed without their permission and hance Spanish Football Federation decided to hand them a fine after investigation, but only of three hundred Euros.

 

Comments