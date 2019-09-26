Solari keen on Premier League move

After being sacked by Real Madrid in March 2019, Santiago Solari has suggested he would be open to a Premier League move.

Santiago Solari is keen on taking a job in the Premier League, having been sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year.

Solari’s short spell in charge of the LaLiga giants came to an end in March 2019, with Zinedine Zidane returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former midfielder initially thrived as Julen Lopetegui’s temporary replacement but was dismissed soon after Madrid’s three-year reign as European champions was brought to an end in stunning style by Ajax.

Solari has not been employed as a coach since leaving Madrid but the 42-year-old is ready to return to the dugout, with the Premier League holding a particular appeal.

“I would like to coach in Europe, in a serious project in one of the big leagues,” he told BBC Sport.

“I saw the Premier League last year and how it grew so much. It was a fantastic campaign for the English teams. There are so many different cultures as well – you have Spanish coaches, German coaches, English coaches, coaches from all over the world who have made it grow.

“The type of football I like is when the team is the protagonist, offensive football, high tempo and aggressive but in order to achieve that you have to defend high, have fast transitions, and of course talent is a big part of that.

“The statistics in the Premier League are amazing and confirm things are changing. Fifteen years ago there were just three games where one team averaged 70 per cent of possession.

“Three years ago that went up to 30 games. Two years ago it was 60 games and last year there were 67 games in which one team had 70 per cent of possession.”

1 – Santiago Solari is the first @realmadriden manager to win his first four competitive games since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 (7). Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/GWjLqUJXB3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

Madrid sacked Solari with the club having little chance of deposing Barcelona as LaLiga champions, but they have stumbled since Zidane’s return.

Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Osasuna sent Madrid top of the table despite questions being asked of Zidane, whose side head to city rivals Atletico Madrid next.

Asked if he felt he was treated harshly, Solari replied: “That is a private matter. That’s football.

“It was an honour to serve Real Madrid.”