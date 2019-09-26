Reports: Lionel Messi tells Barcelona star not to worry about getting sold after fans whistle him at Camp Nou

Barcelona haven’t had the best of starts to the 2019/20 season and the form of some of their stars, most importantly Luis Suarez, is a cause of concern.

The Catalan giants are currently fifth in La Liga table and four points behind arch-rivals and league leaders Real Madrid. They narrowly escaped a defeat to start their UEFA Champions League campaign vs Borussia Dortmund as well.

Moreover, another injury to Lionel Messi in his first start of the season has further compounded their troubles. And the form of one of their most important players in Suarez is not helping as well. Recently, in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Villarreal, Suarez was whistled by the Camp Nou when he was being taken off.

According to reports in Don Balon, recent fans’ reactions have affected the Uruguayan striker, who for the first time in his Barcelona career is thinking about leaving the club. The 32-year-old is not getting any better and with his form deteriorating, he’s concerned that the club might sell him.

However, as the report goes on to add, Suarez’s friend and teammate Messi has assured him that this is only a slight dip in form and things will improve as the season progresses.