“Did not vote for Messi”: Nicaragua Captain alleges vote manipulation after not receiving FIFA The Best request

Nicaragua national team captain Juan Barrera has claimed that he didn’t cast his vote for FIFA The Best Awards this year yet the football governing body’s official document shows that he voted for Lionel Messi as his top pick.

The 30-year-old’s claims come a day after Sudan national team coach had alleged that he voted for Mohamed Salah as his first choice but the list shows that he picked Lionel Messi. And now La Prensa claim that the Nicaragua captain told them that he didn’t vote for Messi this year.

“I did not vote for Messi. Last year I did, but this time I did not,” he said.

El capitán de la Selección de Futbol de Nicaragua asegura que este año no votó pero apareció en la lista de los capitanes que votaron por Messi y no se explica cómo apareció ahí. https://t.co/oETTxpA7w5 — LA PRENSA Nicaragua (@laprensa) September 25, 2019

FIFA’s list shows Barrera voting for Messi, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the midfielder told La Prensa that he didn’t receive FIFA’s link for voting this year, unlike the last time when he did vote for the Argentine talisman.

Nicaragua’s Costa Rican coach Henry Duarte did choose Messi as his top pick, however.