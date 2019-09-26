Real Madrid star does not want to be compared with club great Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s 18-year-old star Rodrygo Goes has had a great start to his life at Santiago Bernabeu as he got on the scoresheet within 93 seconds of coming onto the pitch!

The Brazilian, who arrived from Santos for €45 million in the recently concluded summer transfer window, fell short of his compatriot and former Los Blancos superstar Ronaldo’s record of scoring within 62 seconds of Real Madrid debut.

After the La Liga giants’ 2-0 win over Osasuna, Rodrygo was quizzed about whether he could follow Ronaldo’s footsteps and become one of the greatest of all time. The teenager was quick to play down the comparisons and added that he just wants to show that he’s capable of playing for Real Madrid.

“I don’t want any comparisons with Ronaldo being made because he’s one of the game’s all-time best and one of my country’s best,” he told reporters.

“As for the goal – I controlled it well and knew that from there on in things would work out. I have to always show that I’m capable of playing here.”

Rodrygo opened up on Zinedine Zidane’s role in his performances and how the Frenchman has treated him so far at the club.

“The gaffer knows what he’s doing and he’s been talking to me every day to tell me to keep working hard,” he said.

“I’m at Real Madrid and I don’t care whether I play for Castilla, under Raul, or for the first team. Madrid are always going to have great players, so all of this prestige is to be expected. I’m so happy. Zidane transmits a real calmness and a lot of trust and I think that’s why things went so well.

“I’m speechless, I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I joined Real Madrid and running out at the Bernabeu with the fans chanting my name… I’m so happy.”