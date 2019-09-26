Brazilian Ronaldo reveals who should coach Real Madrid

Real Madrid haven’t had the best of starts to this season, and pressure is mounting on their legendary coach Zinedine Zidane. But what do former players feel about his appointment?

Former Real Madrid star and Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup hero Ronaldo recently spoke about the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, and maintained that Zidane needs to remain the coach of Los Blancos.

“The season is long and you make evaluations at the end,” Ronaldo said, as reported by Sport.

“Madrid’s fans are very, very demanding, very immediate. We’ll see if Zizou shows his value as a coach again,” Ronaldo went on at the World Football Summit.

‘I´m out when we lose and I´m in when we win’ – Zidane can’t win at Real Madrid

He further revealed that he plans to go and watch the team in the stadium.

“I watch more football than ever, all the games, mine at the ground and then on television. Valladolid is the priority, I’ll watch them all, but I’ll go to Barcelona. Obviously to see Real Madrid, who are the team in my heart.”

Real Madrid’s struggles this season have been well documented, but perhaps the stand out result so far this term was a rather embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) recently.