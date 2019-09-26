Rodrygo scores fastest LaLiga debut goal for Real Madrid since Ronaldo

By scoring 93 seconds into his first LaLiga appearance for Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes made the quickest impact since Ronaldo in 2002.

Rodrygo Goes became Real Madrid’s quickest debut goalscorer in LaLiga since Brazil icon Ronaldo when he wrapped up a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Rodrygo, signed by Madrid for a reported €45million in June 2018 but loaned back to Santos for a year, took just 93 seconds to score on his first appearance for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian 18-year-old replaced Vinicius Junior, who had broken the deadlock, in the 71st minute and opened his account by dribbling in from the left and curling a fine finish into the far corner of the net.

It was the fastest a Madrid player had scored on their league debut since Ronaldo, who needed just 62 seconds to strike against Deportivo Alaves in 2002.