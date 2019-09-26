Carles Puyol turns down sporting director role at Barcelona

Barcelona great Carles Puyol has said it was a difficult decision to turn down a role as the LaLiga club’s sporting director.

Carles Puyol has turned down an offer to become Barcelona’s sporting director.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed earlier in September that LaLiga giants Barca were in talks with Puyol over the former Spain defender taking up a position at Camp Nou.

Puyol played 593 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, while making 100 appearances for Spain, winning the 2008 Euros and 2010 World Cup.

He retired at the end of the 2013-14 season, having spent his entire club career with Barca.

However, the 41-year-old declined the chance to return to the club in a director capacity, stating personal commitments would prevent him being able to give his all to the job.

“In recent weeks, different news about my possible incorporation at Barcelona as sporting director has been published,” Puyol tweeted.

Buenas tardes a todos, En las ultimas semanas se han publicado distintas noticias sobre mi posible incorporacion al FC Barcelona como Director Deportivo. Es por ello que me siento en la obligacion de comunicar a toda la familia cule que, despues de sopesarlo mucho, — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) September 25, 2019

“That is why I feel obliged to communicate to the whole family that, after weighing [the offer] up a lot, I have decided not to accept the club’s offer.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, given that I have always said that I would like to return to what I consider my home, but different personal projects in which I find myself immersed in impede me at this moment from giving the exclusive dedication that the post deserves.

“I would like to thank the club for the trust placed in me by offering me this position of so much responsibility.”

The sporting director role has been vacant since Pep Segura relinquished his duties in July.