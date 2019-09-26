Lee Kang-in becomes second South Korean to score in LaLiga with maiden Valencia goal

Lee Kang-in is the second South Korean to notch a LaLiga goal after netting in Valencia’s 3-3 draw with Getafe on Wednesday evening.

The Korea Republic international, who won the Golden Ball as the best player at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, has been tipped for stardom since joining Valencia’s prestigious academy at the age of ten in 2011.

Having made his professional debut in October 2018 as a 17-year-old, Lee had gone on to feature in 15 games in all competition ahead of Wednesday.

And in his 16th appearance for Los Che, he got off the mark at Mestalla as he netted his side’s third goal in the 39th minute after a Maxi Gomez double had cancelled out Jaime Mata’s first-minute opener for the visitors.

Seeing Rodrigo force his way free down the right, Lee made a clever run into space inside the area to meet his team-mate’s low cross with a confident first-time finish into the bottom corner.

However it was not to be for Valencia as Getafe hit back with goals from Jason and Angel to earn the visitors a share of the spoils and leave their opponents with just one win in the opening six matches of the 2019/20 LaLiga campaign.

Lee’s maiden strike for Valencia also means he has now followed in the footsteps of compatriot Park Chu-young, who was previously the only South Korean to have scored in LaLiga with three goals for Celta Vigo while on loan from Arsenal.

Still only 18, Lee won his first cap for Korea Republic earlier this month when he started in a 2-2 draw with Georgia.

With his first professional goal in the bag, the Incheon native will now be looking to gain more regular game time under new Valencia coach Albert Celades, who recently took over at the helm after the dismissal of Marcelino.