La Liga |

Barcelona v Real Madrid: LaLiga confirms kick-off time for October Clasico

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clashed in the March Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

LaLiga has confirmed the first Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at 13:00 CET.

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 26, with LaLiga confirming it will be an early kick-off at Camp Nou.

Defending champions Barcelona beat Villarreal at home this week to move up to fourth in the table, but Madrid could go top with a win at home to Osasuna on Wednesday.

In the last Clasico, played at Camp Nou in March, Ivan Rakitic scored a delightful winner in a 1-0 victory to send Barca 10 points clear at the summit.

Captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were also involved in a flashpoint during a fiery clash, but Barca’s talisman was withdrawn at half-time against Villarreal with a groin problem.

That was Messi’s first start of the 2019-20 season after a calf injury sidelined him in the early weeks of the campaign.

Kick-off for the Clasico has been set for 13:00 CET (12:00 BST).

Comments