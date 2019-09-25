WATCH: Santi Cazorla scores stunner against Barcelona, 3 years after being told he may never walk again

Santi Cazorla is rebuilding his career in Spain after a serious injury threatened to damage his legs permanently. The ex-Arsenal star, now at Villarreal, scored one of the goals of the season when his side played Barcelona in La Liga.

FC Barcelona beat Villarreal two-one to return to winning ways. The match saw Antoine Griezmann open the scoring for the Blaugrana before Arthur doubled their lead. However, the moment of the match came shortly before half-time, when ex-Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored an absolute stunner.

The goal came three years after Cazorla had been told by the doctors that he may never walk again.

“If you manage to walk with your son again in the garden, be satisfied, they told me,” Cazorla said in a previous interview.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the calcaneus bone and ate the Achilles tendon, I was eight centimetres missing!”

The Spanish star saw injuries eat up most of his Arsenal career and was finally relieved by the Gunners before the 2018/19 season. Nevertheless, the talented creative midfielder found a new home at Villarreal, for whom he had played from 2007 till 2011.

Cazorla underwent a small trial period at Villarreal before signing for the Yellow Submarines permanently on August 9, 2018. He played forty-one times for the Spanish side in his first season back, scoring seven goals across all competitions.