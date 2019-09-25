La Liga president confirms Barcelona wanted Villarreal match postponed because of The Best FIFA Awards

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that Barcelona wanted their league match vs Villarreal postponed because of The Best FIFA Awards.

Barcelona star like Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong were a part of The Best ceremony in Milan and the club were hoping that their match vs Villarreal, which was previously scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 24th Septemeber, could be shifted to Wednesday or Thursday.

However, La Liga rejected their proposal as it would have meant rescheduling as many as 11 matches. La Liga president, while in conversation with the media at World Football Summit, confirmed the rumours that the Catalan giants wanted their match vs the Yellow Submarine postponed.

“Barcelona asked for it, but we put the schedules thirty days ago. It is necessary to anticipate the schedules. Changing it also meant changing eleven games that were affected. It is not just changing today’s game to tomorrow, we also have to move the weekend.

“We knew that The Best was not going to end too late. We also have an agreement with the operators not to step on matches. We analysed it, but our policy is not to change schedules. If it only affected Barcelona, ​​we would change it,” said Tebas as reported by AS.

Though Barcelona won the match 2-1, their star man, Messi picked up another injury and had to be taken off at half-time.