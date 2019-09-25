We are not machines – Gerard Pique defends Luis Suarez

Amid criticism of Luis Suarez, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique accepted fans would have their say.

Gerard Pique defended Luis Suarez, reminding fans that players were “not machines” amid criticism of the Barcelona forward.

Suarez was substituted in the second half of Barca’s much-needed 2-1 win over Villarreal in LaLiga on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan forward has scored in just one of four league games this season, netting a brace against Valencia, leading to criticism.

Pique accepted fans could have their say, but said players were trying their best.

“I understand the people, they pay the entrance fee and they deserve to express what they feel,” he told reporters, via Marca.

“We would like to win all the games, but the players are people and emotionally and personally we have our life and it is difficult to yield 100 per cent and we are not machines.

“We try to do our best. I wouldn’t give it more importance. We have to focus on Getafe.”

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur helped Barcelona past Villarreal, easing the pressure on head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Pique said Valverde deserved more credit after winning back-to-back LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey.

“There is very little memory with Valverde, as few coaches have won two leagues and a cup in their first two seasons,” the defender said.