Antoine Griezmann opens up on Lionel Messi’s substitution at half-time vs Villarreal

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann opened up on his attacking partner Lionel Messi’s substitution at half-time during La Liga encounter vs Villarreal.

The Barcelona talisman was taken off after half-time for Ousmane Dembele and manager Ernesto Valverde revealed it was a precaution and the situation will be clearer on Wednesday.

Griezmann, who was on the scoresheet vs the Yellow Submarine as Barcelona won 2-1, was quizzed about Messi’s situation. In reply, the Frenchman revealed that Messi had some discomfort which is why he was taken off.

“[Messi] had discomfort,” Griezmann told Movistar after the match. “I don’t know what else because we haven’t had time to talk to him because the coach gave tactical instructions.”

The World Cup-winning star went on to open up on Barcelona’s current situation and how he is slowly getting used to the club’s style of play after arriving from rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer.

“We are far from our best version,” he said. “But with the matches to come everything will be better. You have to keep working. There are new players that have just arrived. We try to do our best in the group, in the field.”

“It’s not Atletico, it’s different,” he added. “I’m not too bad, right? Three goals so far. I can do better, yes. But I have to keep working.”