Gerard Pique reveals reason behind Barcelona’s slow start to 2019/20 season

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has revealed the reason behind Barcelona’s slow start to the 2019/20 season.

The defending La Liga champions returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur were enough and even though Santi Cazorla got one back for the Yellow Submarine, Barcelona managed to hold on.

They were dealt a serious blow, however, as Lionel Messi was substituted at half-time due to another injury. Manager Ernesto Valverde claimed that it was only precaution and more updates on the Argentine forward’s fitness status will be provided on Wednesday.

After the 2-1 victory over Villarreal at the Camp Nou, Barcelona defender Pique revealed why they have started slowly. The Catalan giants climbed to the fourth spot on the La Liga table with the win and are now only a point behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have a match in hand.

“The pre-season hasn’t helped us,” Pique said after the win over Villarreal as reported by Marca.”There were a lot of trips. But we’re Barcelona and have no excuses. We have to win. The result today was very good.

“It was important to win so we didn’t disengage from the top teams. With both goals, we pulled back a bit. The important thing was to get three points.”