Ernesto Valverde reveals why Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time vs Villarreal

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has revealed why Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time in their 2-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga.

Barcelona returned to winning ways in the league as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur gave the Catalan giants a 2-0 lead. The Yellow Submarine captain Santi Cazorla got one back for them but it wasn’t enough as Barcelona managed to hold on.

However, they were dealt a blow when Messi was taken off at half-time with Ousmane Dembele replacing him on the field. After the match, manager Valverde revealed the Argentine star was substituted after the first 45 minutes as a precaution.

The Barcelona manager added that more updates on Messi’s injury situation will be provided on Wednesday.

“He had some discomfort in the adductor and we decided not to keep him on as a precaution, but we have to wait until tomorrow [Wednesday to find out more],” said Valverde.

“It’s a handicap for him, for Luis [Suarez] and Dembele. In the end, it’s early in the season and you need games to find a rhythm. But that’s hard because the teams are in shape,” he added.

Barcelona face Getafe in their next La Liga match on Saturday, 28th September.