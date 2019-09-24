Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, has refused to deny rumours that he could soon leave the club and replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

In case you did not know, Zidane is under fire at Real Madrid for his below-par management principles, as a result of which the La Liga giants faced defeat in a few important matches in recent times – including a massive 3-0 loss against PSG in the Champions League.

Prior to his re-joining at Real Madrid, Zidane’s win-rate was over 70% while these days, he wins less than 50% of his matches.

Meanwhile, upon asked whether he would be interested in managing Los Blancos, Mauricio Pochettino said: “Maybe some year.”

The Tottenham Hotspur was speaking to reporters at the Fifa “Best” Awards on Monday night, when he made the above statement.

Earlier in June, Tottenham made it to the Champions League final, after defeating Manchester City in the quarter final and AFC ajax in the semi final.

However, since then, things have not gone well around the North London club.

In fact, Pochettino himself had been vocal about his lack of input into transfers at the club, after which they signed four new players including ex-Real Madrid target Tanguy Ndombele.

Quotes via Independent.