Reports: Barcelona dressing room wants Spanish manager to take over till Xavi gets ready for full-time job

Ernesto Valverde’s situation at Barcelona is dicey at the moment and another hiccup in Barcelona’s La Liga campaign in the near future could result in his sacking.

The Catalan giants haven’t started the 2019/20 season on the front foot and are eighth in the league table after five league games with two wins, two defeats and a draw. The start to their UEFA Champions League season wasn’t great by any means as well. Barcelona were lucky to come away with a point against Borussia Dortmund in their first group stage encounter.

However, with the possibility that Valverde might get the sack any time in the coming weeks, Barcelona have started looking for options to take over the managerial position at the club. While the usual names of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have come up in the future, it is highly unlikely that they will take over the reins in the middle of a season.

As a result, the La Liga defending champions are focussing their attention on another manager, who can take up the responsibility before club legend Xavi is ready to be appointed as Barcelona manager. Don Balon claim that former Real Betis coach Quique Setien is the name on top of their agenda for now and the Barcelona dressing room wants him to take over as well.