During a press conference on Monday following Barcelona’s recent defeat against Granada in the La Liga, manager Ernesto Valverde slammed the team’s defence for conceding a penalty, naming it as one of the reasons for their loss.

Upon asked to compare Barcelona’s first five games this season with that of the previous season, he said: “I do not know. I think we have to focus on this season. If we go back to what happened last season, we also had a ball but we did well again.”

“I do not associate it [the current slump] to last season, more than anything because in LaLiga our trajectory was incredible and difficult to repeat. You have to improve outside, of course.”

“Why are we in this situation? Because we have not won, simply.”

“When you succeed and the opposite does not, well, everything goes face to face. And when the opposite happens, then you don’t win.”

“It is also not normal for us to concede three penalties in six games,” the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia manager added, before concluding:

Barcelona are currently at eighth place in the 2019-20 La Liga table, with just seven points from five matches (two wins, one draw, two defeats).

Quotes via AS.