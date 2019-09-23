Real Madrid star equals Lionel Messi’s record after win against Sevilla

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema extended his fine goal-scoring run on Sunday, as his 64th minute-strike in the La Liga game against Sevilla powered Los Blancos to a much-needed win.

The 1-0 win helped Real Madrid rise up to second place in the 2019-20 La Liga standings, and they are now four points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona, who are reeling at the eighth spot.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Benzema’s goal against Sevilla on Sunday helped the Frenchman equal Lionel Messi’s record of most goals scored in the 2019 calendar year.

Sunday’s goal was his 20th strike in 2019, a feat only matched by four other players across Europe’s top five major leagues: Messi (Barcelona, La Liga), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1) and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, Premier League).

Meanwhile, speaking after the game on Sunday, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane appeared to be relieved, at least for the time being.

“This is the first game that leaves me the most satisfied since I came back as manager this March,” the former FIFA World Cup winner told reporters during the post-match press conference.

“We had difficult moments, but the players’ solidarity was obvious,” he further added.

