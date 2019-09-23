Reports: Ex-Barcelona boss set for surprise return to club as Ernesto Valverde replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona are close to re-appointing former boss Pep Guardiola soon, as a replacement for current manager Ernesto Valverde.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Barcelona are one defeat away from sacking Valverde, after his team’s disappointing 2-0 loss against Granada on Saturday.

Altogether, Barcelona have played six matches so far this season – five in the La Liga and one in the Champions League – out which only two matches were wins.

The Catalans won 5-2 against both Real Betis and Valencia in the Camp Nou, but lost 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao and 2-0 against Granada. They also drew 2-2 against Osasuna last week, before following that up with another draw, a 0-0 game versus Borussia Dortmund in the UCL.

Of all the La Liga teams this season, the Blaugrana have also conceded the most number of league goals in 2019-20 so far (nine). All of the above points simply indicate that something is, in fact, wrong with Valverde’s management policy at Barcelona.

As a result, the club’s representatives now want Guardiola to return to Camp Nou, according to Don Balon.

Guardiola, meanwhile, is doing quite well for himself as the manager of Manchester City. He won the Premier League with the Sky Blues in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and is now keen to complete a hat-trick of league victories. On Saturday, his City team humiliated Watford by a scoreline of 8-0, which is the third-largest margin of victory in the history of the Premier League.