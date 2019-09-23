According to reports, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is not on talking terms with teammate Antoine Griezmann, as he believes that the former Atletico Madrid star is responsible for the club’s recent defeats.

Don Balon reports that Messi has talked to Barcelona’s representatives about Griezmann’s lack of initiative when it comes to finishing off attacks, and according to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, that is one of the major reasons why the team lost two of its recent La Liga outings.

Apparently, the Argentine legend also warned manager Ernesto Valverde about the danger of continuing to use Griezmann in attack, while adding that 16-year-old Ansu Fati is a better alternative to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner at the moment.

So far, the 28-year-old has made five appearances for Barcelona, and has also record two each of goals and assists – however, Messi feels that he should do much more for the team this season or face the risk of getting sold next summer.

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on 14th July 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €120million. He made the switch to the Camp Nou, after making 257 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 133 goals and making 50 assists for them as well.

The Frenchman has also won one UEFA Super Cup, one Europa League and one Spanish Super Cup with Atletico Madrid.