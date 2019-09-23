Reports: Lionel Messi disappointed with Barcelona, threatens to leave next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has threatened to leave the club at the end of this season, as he is disappointed with his club big-time.

Diario Gol reports that there are two major reasons why Messi is not happy with Barcelona – the first reason is their failure to sign Neymar this summer.

As we all know by now, Neymar was heavily interested in a move back to Barcelona before the 2019-20 season began, and at one point of time in July, it was reported that he even pleaded with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi to allow him to return to his former club.

It was also understood that the Catalans’ arch-rivals Real Madrid were also interested in signing him, and both teams tried hard to strike a deal with PSG, for the 27-year-old.

Eventually, Barcelona seemed to give up on their hopes of signing him, and Neymar remained in Paris.

The second reason for Messi’s disappointment is the lack of quality in the team right now. Barcelona have reeled in the absence of their talisman who had been sidelined due to injury, and right now, they are at the eighth spot in the La Liga table – with just two wins from five matches.

According to the Spanish publication, the Argentine legend has been left irritated by boss Ernesto Valverde’s wayward management policies. He is also of the opinion that he will never be able to win another Champions League or the Ballon d’Or with this current team.

Diario Gol hence states that due to the above two reasons, he has informed the club’s management that it will be no shocker if he decides to leave next summer.