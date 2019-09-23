Reports suggest that most Real Madrid stars do not want President Florentino Perez to sack manager Zinedine Zidane, despite a series of dismal results in recent times.

The news first emerged after Real Madrid defeated Sevilla by a scoreline of 1-0, at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain on Sunday. Diario Gol claims that Zidane was close to getting sacked on the same day, had his team not managed a victory against Los Hispalenses.

It was Karim Benzema’s 64th minute-goal that saved both the team and Zidane from further trouble.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol also reports that a few Real Madrid stars had arranged a meeting with Perez just before the game. They had apparently heard rumours that Zidane would be replaced by former manager Jose Mourinho, and a few important names in the team like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Benzema – who already have the experience of playing under him – did not want him back at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the Spanish publication, most Real Madrid players were of the opinion that the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss will bring with him, a sense of toxicity, which the team would like to stay away from.

Los Blancos captain Ramos conveyed the above thought directly to Perez, and requested him to back Zidane for a bit longer, before taking any drastic decision.

Hence, it now looks like the Frenchman’s job at the club is safe, at least for the time being. Their next game is against Osasuna at home, on 26th September.