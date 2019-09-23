Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has attracted criticism this season due to a poor start. The Blaugrana have already lost two of their matches so far, with pressure growing on the manager. Reports claim Lionel Messi wants him out of the club and has already suggested his choice for the next manager.

As per Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has asked the club to relieve Ernesto Valverde of his duties. The Argentine has seen the Blaugrana slump to two defeats in the league, while also coming close to a Champions League in their opening match.

Meanwhile, the report further states that Messi has named his choice to replace Valverde in the Camp Nou hot seat – Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard is a club legend and a former teammate of Messi’s, with the pair spending several successful years at the club together.

Xavi is currently the coach of Qatar club Al Sadd, with whom he finished his playing career, Nonetheless, the former midfielder is expected to return to Barcelona sooner rather than later, courtesy of his links and knowledge of the club.

Meanwhile, Xavi himself is held in high regard at the club and among the ex-players, with former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o even claiming that he would kipp the Spaniard if he doesn’t end up coaching the club.

“He is the boss in Qatar and in Spain,” Eto’o said recently.

“If he doesn’t end up coaching Barca, I’ll kill him!”

Any decision, however, to appoint Xavi as the next boss will have to wait until December, with his current side Al Sadd playing in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League.