Reports: Barcelona decide to offload two and sign one player next season

Barcelona have suffered from a terrible start to the season as they find themselves eighth in the league table. The Blaugrana, as a result, have decided to offload two players next season, bringing in funds. Furthermore, reports claim that they have even identified their main target for the next season.

As per reports, Barcelona have decided to offload two of their first-team players next season while bringing new ones in.

Don Balon suggests that Ernesto Valverde wants Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic out of the club. Umtiti, as the report suggests, has failed to return to his best form following an injury. He has fallen behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order and the manager has stopped counting on him due to poor form and physical fragility.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic has also been linked with a move out of the club. The Croatian midfielder too has lost his place in the team with new signing Frenkie de Jong starting in his place. As such, both Rakitic and Umtiti are expected to leave Barcelona next season bringing in more than 110 Million in return.

The Blaugrana plan to spend this money on reinforcements and one of the players they are closely following is Napoli’s, Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish central midfielder has caught the eye of the club with director Eric Abidal even in attendance to scout him during a match in Italy.