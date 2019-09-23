Real Madrid won their latest La Liga match against Sevilla, bouncing back from a three-nil thrashing mid-week in the Champions League. However, reports suggest that Zinedine Zidane’s future remains in doubt and one Premier League manager is being eyed as the potential replacement.

According to reports by Spanish publication Don Balon, Real Madrid remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach was reported to be on the shortlist for the managerial position at Santiago Bernabeu last season as well before the opted to bring back Zidane.

The report claims that Pochettino’s position at Spurs is in jeopardy, following his side’s poor form and some behind-the-scenes troubles. As a result, Florentino Perez is following the situation closely and will be ready to pounce if required.

Real Madrid did seemingly decrease the pressure on Zidane following their latest La Liga triumph. Los Blancos beat former league leaders Sevilla away from home, with Karim Benzema netting the only goal of the match. Zidane’s men currently stand second on the table, level on points with leaders Athletic Bilbao but trailing on goal difference. Granada and Real Sociedad complete the top four, while Atletico Madrid and Barcelona languish in sixth and eighth place respectively.

Osasuna are up next for Real Madrid, before a visit to rivals Atletico Madrid beckons.