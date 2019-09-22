Luis Suarez accepts Granada loss could affect Barcelona’s La Liga chances

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has conceded that the Granda loss might affect Barcelona’s chances of retaining La Liga.

The Catalan giants succumbed to a 2-0 defeat vs Granada, who are now on top of La Liga, and fell to the seventh spot on the table. This was their second league defeat in only five matches as pressure mounts on manager Ernesto Valverde.

Suarez, after the match, stated that it’s matches like the one against Granada than can win you the league. He added that Barcelona need to analyse what they aren’t doing correctly and how they can improve on their away form.

“The game became complicated for us from the off. We were losing almost from the first minute and that made things much more difficult. We had a lot of possession of the ball, but we were not convincing and we didn’t create chances,” Suarez said as reported by Spanish publication Sport.

“We’re not thinking of last season when we were champions, it’s about analysing the now. Analysing why we’re not winning away, because it’s worrying us. Analysing the lack of chances.

“We have to accept that we’re obliged to win games and we’re not doing it. There’s a long way to go, but these are the games that can give you the league. It’s the moment to analyse what’s going on. It’s going to be a long, complicated year,” he added.