Barcelona fans call for Ernesto Valverde’s sacking after surprise La Liga loss to Granada

Barcelona succumbed to their second defeat of the new La Liga season as they went down 2-0 against Granada. The defeat has further increased the pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

With Barcelona lying in the seventh spot on the league table, Barcelona fans now want Valverde to be sacked and took to Twitter to let their feelings known!

I haven’t recovered since the loss to Liverpool, Barcelona fans need to retweet we need Valverde out asap. Coaches make mistakes but this is too much. Arthur had a fantastic game against Dortmund was on the bench for 90mins. Get the fuck out of my club! #ValverdeOut #tosinsports pic.twitter.com/bJuxriF4iT — Jad kassis (@Jad__kassis) September 21, 2019

Reporter: ‘Barcelona has conceded more goals than the amount of points they have in La Liga..’ Valverde: “I didn’t know that.” pic.twitter.com/0gC2wK2jXb — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 21, 2019

Messi is wasting his final years with Valverde… pic.twitter.com/iqY8sM4zig — Elena ∞ (@Barcelenaa) September 21, 2019

Barcelona right now under Valverde 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DlREpCuJTG — swaggzeez 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Swaggzeez1) September 21, 2019

Barcelona fans to Valverde as they lose to Granada pic.twitter.com/uQ5u0rIeOF — w σ ℓ f ɢ a и ɢ 형 (@Gaeist) September 21, 2019

What I And millions of culés think of Ernesto Valverde right now #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/8Jnm7ECMw6 — Ali 🇲🇦🇵🇸 (@Ali_Barca9) September 21, 2019

Tata Martino was bad but I don’t know how to describe Valverde. — Sly Stallone🇬🇭🇫🇷 (@SlyStallone8) September 21, 2019

BeIN sports analyst: “Valverde chooses his team randomly and leaves his tactics to the gods of football. And in the end, Messi decides and tries to save the team. It’s unbelievable that they depend on a single player to win games.” pic.twitter.com/wDOKR8MNua — LioMessiStuff (@LioMessiStuff) September 21, 2019

One of these teams has Valverde as their coach. A brainless, spineless and soulless human being. The other one has Lluís Cortés as their coach, a student of Cruyff and a man of logic who drives his team to be better. A fan of attacking football. Difference is staggering pic.twitter.com/IOdU23WdgW — Shaun (@FCBShaun) September 21, 2019

It is time to realise the wish of 90% of Barca fans back in 2008. I have no doubt Mourinho is not the anti-Cruyffian he portrayed himself to be & also our players are good enough, they just need some discipline & a kick in the ass. That’s more than what Valverde is offering. pic.twitter.com/1fUX6pn6wZ — Xana de mi vida 👼 (@MoRosement) September 21, 2019