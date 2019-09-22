La Liga |

Barcelona fans call for Ernesto Valverde’s sacking after surprise La Liga loss to Granada

Barcelona succumbed to their second defeat of the new La Liga season as they went down 2-0 against Granada. The defeat has further increased the pressure on manager Ernesto Valverde.

With Barcelona lying in the seventh spot on the league table, Barcelona fans now want Valverde to be sacked and took to Twitter to let their feelings known!

 

