Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde reveals why Barcelona lost against Granada

Barcelona’s horror start to their La Liga season continued as Granada condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

This was La Liga defending champions’ second defeat in only five league games this season and they are currently struggling on the seventh spot in the table. Talking about the result after the encounter, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde claimed that the side’s away form has hampered their start to the season.

While talking to the media after the clash, Valverde added that the team are missing precision in the final third. And even though Lionel Messi came on a half-time substitute, he couldn’t affect the proceedings of the game.

“I’m worried because away from home we aren’t getting good results,” Valverde said.

“When four away games have gone by, it’s a symptom that something isn’t too good. There are players who arrived late, but we haven’t been good, we’re not playing well away. We dominated, but we don’t turn that into goalscoring chances. We haven’t had a chance of turning the game around.

“We’re missing precision in the final third, they tried to press us, we came out well from the pressure and then it was a matter of adding the finishing touch, that’s where we went wrong. We will try to improve,” he added.