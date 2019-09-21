Zinedine Zidane responds to rumours of Jose Mourinho replacing him at Real Madrid

Amid growing talks of ex-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho returning to the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos‘ current boss Zinedine Zidane is just not ready to give up on his role yet.

In a recent press conference, Zidane claimed that he has no regrets about returning to Real Madrid, despite their poor form right now. He further added that he is not affected by rumours of Jose Mourinho replacing him as the club’s new manager.

“If I read the press, it says I am gone,” he told the reporters.

“I feel strong. I have learned to never back down and to keep working until the very last moment.”

“I am not thinking about leaving. I am only thinking of winning tomorrow. The difficulties that they speak of on the outside are something we can’t control.”

“I made the decision to come back to Real Madrid because I liked the look of the new project.”

“Now I am here, I will try. We have to be together to achieve our objectives,” the Frenchman further added.

Afterwards, upon asked about the speculation surrounding Mourinho as his potential replacement, the three-time Champions League-winning manager said:

“It doesn’t bother me to hear about him; it is what it is. Here, you lose one game and you have to change everything.”

Quotes via Goal.